Man walking six dogs punched woman in face in Corby

A woman was punched in the face by a man walking six dogs in Corby.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 28, between 1pm and 1.30pm, in the fields next to the Great Oakley Cricket Club in Lewin Road.

The victim was walking her dogs when another dog walker, who was walking six dogs, got into a dispute with her.

He then punched her in the face, knocking her to the floor.

The offender is described as a white man of skinny build.

One of the dogs he was walking was a rottweiler.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.