Man tries to touch women inappropriately in Kettering

Police are investigating four reports of a man trying to touch women inappropriately in Kettering.

All four incidents took place yesterday morning (Tuesday) with the man attempting to hug, stroke, and push himself against them as well as trying to touch them.

The first three incidents happened between 8am and 9am in the area of London Road, close to the Tesco Express.

The fourth incident took place at about 11am in the Sainsbury’s car park in Rockingham Road.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, aged between 30 and 40 and of an average build and height.

He had a foreign accent, possibly Turkish.

He smelled of alcohol and cigarettes and had bad teeth.

He was wearing blue jeans and possibly a black leather jacket.

A neighbourhood alert sent out by PS Darron Bishop from Northants Police said: “Please be vigilant.

“If you are approached by anyone matching the above description or sight anyone matching the description please contact us on 999.

“If, based on the reported behaviour and description, you may know who the male is, or have any further information that will assist, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 159 of April 24.”