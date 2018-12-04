Man tries to slash victim in face with knife in Corby

A man fled from the scene after twice trying to slash his victim in the face with a Stanley knife in Corby.

The incident happened between 8am and 8.30am yesterday (Monday, December 3) at the junction of Studfall Avenue and Rockingham Road.

The offender who attacked the man was white, aged between 40 and 42, 6ft and with an average build.

He had brown hair which is greying and a pale complexion.

He was wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the attack should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.