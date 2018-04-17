Man threatened with knife in Kettering cashpoint robbery

A man was robbed after being held at knifepoint at a cash machine in Kettering.

The incident took place at the cash point at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road at about 11.20pm on Sunday (April 15).

The offender threatened the victim with a knife with a black handle and silver blade and stole cash from him.

The attacker is described as a white man who was about 5ft 10in and spoke with a local accent.

He had a dark peaked hat on and a scarf over his face and was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.