Man threatened at knifepoint in toilets of Kettering club

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Brooklyn Bar, Kettering.

The incident happened between 2.55am and 3.10am on Saturday, March 24, when a man was threatened in the toilets of the club in Ebenezer Place with a knife.

A struggle ensued before the victim managed to get away.

Mel Broxton from the Force Investigation Team said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident but I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have been in the toilets at the time and saw this incident take place to come forward and let us know what they saw.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”