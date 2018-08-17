Man suffers serious injuries in Corby assault

A man was flown to hospital with serious injuries after being punched in Corby.

Police were called to reports of an assault in Farmstead Road at about 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered head injuries that a police spokesman said were serious but not life-threatening.

He was flown to hospital by the air ambulance.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident but an investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.