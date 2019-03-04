Man suffers fractures to his jaw after punch by mystery attacker in Northampton

Officers investigating a serious assault on a man, which left him with a fractured jaw, are appealing for witnesses.

Sometime betwen between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday, February 26, a man was punched once in the face by an unknown attacker while walking from Commercial Street to a ramp leading to Home Bargains, off Foundry Street,

The man had to attend hospital and receive treatment for two fractures to his jaw.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.