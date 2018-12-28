Man suffers broken jaw and cheek bone in unprovoked attack by six men in Northampton town centre

A man was assaulted by six men in an unprovoked attack while walking in Northampton town centre.

The attack happened in Bridge Street between 1.30am and 2.30am on December 16.

A man was walking up Bridge Street towards town, near NBs, when a group of about six men attacked him.

He sustained a broken cheek bone, a broken jaw and required surgery as a result of the attack.

The men are described as all white and all around 6ft. One of the men was of thin build and had a dark hair and a beard. Another of the men was aged 21-24.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.