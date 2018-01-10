Man stamped on and robbed of mobile phone at entrance of Northampton footpath

A man was pushed to the ground and stamped on by two balaclava-clad men who robbed his phone while he walked past a Northampton footpath.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 9, between 10.30am and 10.45am, when the victim was walking from the St. Peter’s Way roundabout towards Toys R Us along the Towcester Road.

As he passed the entrance to the footpath leading from Towcester Road through to Victoria Park, he was pulled backwards into it, pushed to the ground and stamped on by two men who stole his phone and some cash. The men then ran off towards Victoria Park.

The offenders are described as two men, one white and one black. Both were wearing black balaclavas and black tracksuits.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.