Man stabbed outside Wellingborough pub

A man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside a pub in Wellingborough.

The incident took place outside the entrance of the Ock n Dough pub in Farm Road on Friday, May 25, with police launching an appeal for information today (June 6).

At about 10.50pm, 10 minutes before the pub closed, the victim was with a group of friends when two people ran at him.

One of the offenders stabbed the victim while the other threw a glass at him before both ran off across the car park.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries that required hospital treatment.

The first offender was a man of slim build, wearing all dark clothing and with a hood up.

The second offender was a white man, who wore dark hooded top which had a white stripe down the arms and a light coloured emblem on the left of his chest.

He also wore dark coloured tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the legs.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.