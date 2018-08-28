Man stabbed in Kettering

A man is in a serious condition after being found with stab wounds in Kettering.

Officers were called to an address in London Road, near the old magistrates’ court, at around 5pm on Sunday, August 26.

Police remain at the scene this morning.

The victim was found with serious stab wounds to his legs.

He was taken to hospital and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

A 43-year-old man and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have since been released under investigation.

Police were still at the property, which has been cordoned off, this morning (Tuesday) with a scene-guard in place.

Police remain at the scene this morning.

Detective Inspector Steve Watkins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry in this case, and while we have made two arrests, we would encourage anyone with information relating to this incident to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or saw people entering or leaving the address to please contact us.”