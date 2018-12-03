Man sought in connection with Northampton Co-op robbery

Northamptonshire Police have today released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged supermarket robbery.

The robbery occurred at the Co-op, Newnam Road, Northampton, on November 16 shortly after 9pm, a spokeswoman for the force today said.

Officers are keen to locate the 28-year-old man from Northampton who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.