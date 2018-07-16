Man shouts and hits two teenage girls before pushing one to the ground in Northampton

Witnesses are being sought after two teenage girls were assaulted in a Northampton park.

The incident happened on July 8 between 2pm and 2.30pm when two girls aged 16 and 15 were in Eastfield Park, near Kettering Road, when they were approached by a man.

The man then shouted at them, pushed them and hit them before one of the girls fell to the ground.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The offender is described as 5ft 7in, in his mid 40s, with short, dark hair, a short beard, an Eastern European accent, wearing a blue t-shirt and he had a brown dog with him."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.