Man seen behaving suspiciously in Corby McDonalds

Police are seeking a man who was seen ‘behaving suspiciously’ in a fast food restaurant in Corby.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident in McDonalds, Phoenix Parkway, Corby.

Do you know this man? NNL-190118-092310005

A man is alleged to have been behaving suspiciously in the store at around 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 17)

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to the man pictured or his whereabouts, or any witnesses, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.