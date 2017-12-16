Man’s fried chicken challenge in Kettering to help the homeless

A man is eating nothing but fried chicken in a Kettering fast food outlet for seven days straight.

Manus Scullin, 29, has spent the week camped out in the KFC in Pegasus Court having three meals a day over a 12-hour period.

Mr Scullin said: “I just love fried chicken.

“I wanted to do something that’s a bit different and I’ve never heard of anyone else doing a fried chicken challenge.”

In the first five days of the challenge, Manus has eaten five chicken fillet meals, five Big Daddy box meals, three boneless banquets and two chicken fillet bacon deluxe meals.

Today (Saturday) he is eating three more meals before rounding off his week with a 10-piece bargain bucket tomorrow - making a total of almost 20,000 calories.

He came to Kettering from Belfast for the social experiment and is aiming to raise £500 for homeless charity Welcome Organisation in the process.

He added: “I’ve been documenting it all on Facebook and Instagram and I’ve been getting some crazy feedback.

“Some people think I’m doing just doing it for a joke but if I can raise some money for a good cause that’s grand.

“The charity is mainly run by volunteers but if this money can buy things like sleeping bags then they’re really vital.

“I thought this would be a more interesting way to raise money than doing something like an abseil.”

Mr Scullin has been staying in Broughton and even had a fellow chicken fan have a meal with him after a plea on social media.

He says he’s found the calorific task relatively easy so far, but that he’s struggling for energy.

He said: “I’ve actually found eating the food pretty easy but I’ve been really tired and lethargic.

“I’ve definitely put on some weight in my face as well.”

Once his mini Super Size Me mission is complete he will be undertaking a 12-day intensive fitness course to lose any weight put on during the week.

To follow Mr Scullin’s progress, follow his Instagram page at @papamanyard.

To donate to his cause, click here.