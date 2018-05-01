Man robbed by two women in Kettering

A man was robbed by two women after being approached near his car in Kettering.

The incident took place in Grafton Street just before 2pm on Friday, April 27.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was approached by the women when he was beside his vehicle.

When he got inside the vehicle one of the women opened the passenger door and reached inside.

He then got out and was grabbed around the wrist by one of them.

He said he was calling the police and they ran off.

Upon returning home he found his watch was missing from his wrist.

The two women are described as being in their late 20s/early 30s.

Both had long dark coloured hair. One was slim and the other was of large build.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, saw two women matching the description in the area at the time of the incident or who have any information regarding it.

“Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”