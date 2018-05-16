Man robbed by gang of five in Wellingborough

A man was punched, kicked and robbed by a gang of five in Wellingborough.

The incident took place between 3.20pm and 4pm on Wednesday, May 2, when the victim was walking along Shearwater Lane.

He was approached by five people when one of them punched him, causing him to fall.

He was kicked to the floor, sustaining injuries to his legs and arms and his phone and wallet were taken.

Three of the offenders are described as a white, 19-year-old, 5ft 9in man with facial hair, wearing a blue Nike cap with a different coloured peak and a cream and speckled fleece, a white, 5ft 11in, 21 to 22-year-old man with ginger facial hair wearing a blue zip-up top and a white man with a round face wearing a blue baseball cap.

The other two are described as a 6ft 1in, 26-year-old black man wearing a long black coat and a 15-year-old white girl with long, straight, blond hair wearing a beige top.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.