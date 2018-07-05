Man robbed by gang in Kettering

A man was robbed in Kettering after a failed attempt to force him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

The incident happened in Stamford Road, by the Wilco store, at some point between 1.20am and 2.15am on Tuesday (July 3).

The victim was walking home when he was approached by three men wearing face coverings who threatened him.

They told him to take money out of a cashpoint but the ATM was not working.

They then stole his mobile phone and ran off.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.