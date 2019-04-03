Man punched repeatedly in head and face in assault outside Kettering bar

A man was punched repeatedly to the head and face by an unknown attacker outside a Kettering bar.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the attack outside Brooklyn Bar in Ebenezer Place at about 4am on Saturday, March 23.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "He was described as white, 5ft 10in and aged about 30.

"He had reddish hair and beard and piercings down the back of one ear.

"He was wearing a red long-sleeved knitted jumper."

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.