Man punched in Wellingborough bakery queue argument

A man was punched after his daughter was accused of pushing in the queue at a Wellingborough bakery.

The victim and his daughter were in the queue at a bakery in the Swansgate Shopping Centre when a woman accused his daughter of pushing in.

The two women then had an argument and when the victim tried to intervene, he was punched in the face by a man who was with the other woman.

The incident happened on Monday, January 22, between 1pm and 1.15pm.

Police released details yesterday (Monday) and a force spokesman was unable to confirm whether the incident took place at Greggs or Don Millers.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.