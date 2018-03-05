Man punched after confronting Wellingborough snowball attackers

A man was punched after challenging teenagers who had thrown snowballs at his car in Wellingborough.

The assault happened in Longfellow Road between midday and 12.15pm yesterday (Sunday, March 4) when the victim followed a group of youths who had targeted his car.

An argument then followed during which the victim was punched twice in the face.

All four youths were white and aged 16 or 17.

One of them wore a dark green coat and black bottoms and another was dressed all in black with a black hat.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.