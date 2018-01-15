Man left with facial injuries after attack in Wellingborough

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with significant facial injuries following an assault in Wellingborough.

The man was in Market Street at about 5.25am on New Year’s Day when the attack took place.

A police spokesman said: “A number of people were involved in an altercation outside Castello Lounge in Market Street, when the incident happened.

“The victim sustained significant facial injuries as a result of the attack.

“Two men are believed to have assaulted the victim and police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying them.”

Both were white men, one was short and wore a thin black jacket and black trousers.

The other wore a green parka style coat with a fur trim, dark jumper and light coloured jeans.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.