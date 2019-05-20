Man left with broken leg after Kettering crash

A motorcyclist was left with a broken leg in a crash in Kettering yesterday (Sunday).

Emergency services were called after the collision between a motorbike and a black Nissan Qashqai at about 4.20pm at the junction of Edgar Road and Naseby Road.

The rider of the motorbike, a 24-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and was treated by an air ambulance crew who landed nearby.

He was taken to Kettering General Hospital by road ambulance and a police spokesman said his injuries were not life-changing.

The spokesman said no arrests had been made in connection with the crash and that they were not appealing for witnesses.