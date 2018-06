Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV picture of a man they believe may have information about the theft of fuel at a service station.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Saturday, May 26, at the BP service station, Grange Farm, Northampton when a man dispensed fuel into a black Ford Focus and left without making payment.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.