Man killed in fire at Traveller site near Desborough not yet identified

A man who died in a fire at a Traveller site near Desborough last year has yet to be identified.

The man (pictured) died after a fire broke out inside a caravan shortly after 11pm on Saturday, December 8, at Justin Park in Northampton Road to the south of Market Harborough and west of Desborough.

Two men were found dead; one of them has been identified but police have so far been unable to identify the other.

Anyone who recognises the man should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Northamptonshire Police say they are not treating the deaths as suspicious.