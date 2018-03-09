Man kicks and cracks glass shop front of Northampton pharmacy

A man has kicked the glass front of a Northampton pharmacy, causing it to crack.

The criminal damage happened at Regent Pharmacy on Friday, March 9, between 9am and 9.25am in Regents Square.

After cracking the glass window, the man walked off in the direction of Upper Mounts.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "The man is described as a white man, about 5ft 9in, of slim build, in his late teens to early 20s.

"He had dark brown hair slicked back into a small topknot and wore a black coat with a fur trim on the hood and black bottoms."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.