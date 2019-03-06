Man jailed after Kettering retail park terror

A man who caused chaos at a Kettering retail park by spraying a substance as he stole items has been jailed.

Ashley Maparura has been put behind bars after the terrifying incident at Currys PC World on February 15.

Ashley Maparura caused chaos by spraying a substance as he stole items. NNL-190503-153855005

Emergency services rushed to the Belgrave Retail Park in Northfield Avenue at about 3.30pm and it was initially declared a major incident before being downgraded.

Several members of the public could be seen with blankets around their shoulders outside the store at 5pm, and large bottles of a clear substance had been poured on the ground outside the store.

One person who witnessed the emergency response said: “There was a cordon across the whole car park. I’ve never seen so many hi-vis vests in one place.”

A number of people suffered irritation and two people were taken to Kettering General Hospital as a precaution.

Ashley Maparura has been jailed. NNL-190503-152014005

Maparura, of Nether Jackson Court in Northampton, was arrested and charged with three offences.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month he admitted stealing two Dyson vacuums, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of an offensive weapon - incapacitant spray.

Maparura, 29, was jailed for a total of one year.

Court documents said it was an ‘extremely serious offence’, adding: “[The] fear the defendant created by spraying something when they had no idea what was coming out of the can is unforgiveable.”

Serious Incident: Kettering: PC World - emergency services attend incident 'Friday, February 15th 2019 NNL-190215-173737009

Maparura has since lodged an appeal against his sentence.