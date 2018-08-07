Man indecently exposes himself to woman in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man pulled down his shorts in front of a woman in Gainsborough Road, Corby.

The incident happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday (August 4) when three men were causing nuisance outside an address in the area.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When challenged by a woman, one of the men pulled down his shorts and exposed himself.”

The offender is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 6ft 1in, of medium build, with short brown hair, and wore a white t-shirt and shorts.

The second man is described as white, in his early 30s, with big ears, and wore a dark t-shirt.

The third man is described as white and also in his early 30s.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.