Man indecently exposes himself to Desborough dog walker

A man in a car indecently exposed himself to a woman in Desborough while she was walking her dog.

Between 1.15pm and 2.15pm on Saturday, November 24, the woman was in Dunkirk Avenue when she noticed a blue/grey car which seemed to be following her.

When she looked, the male driver was exposing himself; he then drove off.

The man is described as white, with a black moustache.

He was wearing a blue hooded top which covered most of his face.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.