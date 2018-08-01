Man indecently exposes himself on Kettering footpath

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself on the footpath that runs adjacent to the railway tracks, near to Pytchley Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 10am and midday yesterday (Tuesday) when a woman was walking along the footpath and heard a wolf whistle.

She looked around and a man emerged from the bushes at the side of the path, pulled down his shorts and exposed himself to her.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-thirties with short brown hair, a beard and of broad build.

He wore a blue t-shirt, dark-coloured dirty work shorts and work-style boots.

He had a mole on his face above his beard.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.