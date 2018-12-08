Man in serious condition after assault near Kettering bar

A man has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after being punched in Kettering.

The victim, a 39-year-old local man, was found unconscious in Carrington Street, near Decades, at about 4.30am this morning (Saturday).

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 25-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Tompkins said: “This was a serious assault which has left a man in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“It’s believed he had an altercation with another man and suffered his injuries after being punched and falling to the ground.

“Although we have made an arrest, we still need to establish the full circumstances of the assault and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with police.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it and I would urge them to call us on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 64 of 8/12/18.

“Officers will also be patrolling the town centre during the day and evening, carrying out inquiries, and anyone with any concerns or information is encouraged to speak with them.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.