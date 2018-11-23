Man in parked van exposes himself to girl on Northampton road

A man in a parked van on a Northampton road exposed himself to a girl this week.

A police appeal for information has been launched after the incident on Monday (November 19) at around 4.45pm on Wooldale Road, Wootton.

A girl who was walking passed a parked van and saw a man inside the van, with the side door open, inappropriately touching himself.

The white van then drove off towards Quinton Road.

The offender was described as a white man, aged 30 and around 5ft 10in. He had a medium build and brown hair, brushed into a spikey style in the middle. He had short brown stubble and was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with long sleeves, black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.