Man in Northampton wanted for burglary and Class A drug supply

A 53-year-old man thought to be in Northampton is wanted by police in connection with a number of burglaries and the possession with intent to supply of Class A drugs.

Northamptonshire Police have issued a picture of the man who they say is not to be approached.

"Anyone who sees him is urged to call police on 999 immediately and not approach him," a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.