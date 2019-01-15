Man in court on Kettering murder charge

A 28-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with the murder of Juozas Meilunas in Kettering.

Mindaugas Kaminskas, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, January 14) and has been remanded in custody.

Juozas Meilunas

He is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday, January 16).

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Mr Meilunas, 51, was found dead in a flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street, just before 6.30pm on Boxing Day.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact detectives working on the case and they can do so by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.