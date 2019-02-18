Man in a long black coat and hat may have information about bag theft in Northampton

A CCTV image of a man in a long coat who is believed to have information about a bag theft in a Northampton shoe shop has been released by police.

The theft is reported to have happened at about 2pm on Saturday, January 19, in Abington Street after a shopper left their bag on a seat in Clarks.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft from the Clarks shoe shop in Abington Street.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information that will help their inquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.