Man hurled racist abuse at woman while she had her children in the car in Northampton

A woman was made the victim of a racially aggravated road rage incident in Northampton after a man got out of his car and started shouting abuse at her.

The woman was driving her car in Butts Road, East Hunsbury, on Saturday night (January 6), when the car in front of her executed an emergency stop, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today.

"A man driving the car then got out and began shouting abuse at the woman. She asked him to calm down as she had children in her car and said she would call the police. The man then took pictures of the woman’s car before getting back into his vehicle.

"The victim indicated to turn off Butts Road and the offender who was still in front of her did the same. She then parked her car and got out with her children at which point the man drove past and shouted racist abuse at her.

"The offender was a white man, wearing thin-rimmed glasses and was driving a 51 plate BMW," he said.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it. The incident took place between 9.50pm and 10.30pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.