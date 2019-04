Police were called to an incident in Station Road, Kettering, at about 1.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 16), following reports of a man having been assaulted by two other males.

The man sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.