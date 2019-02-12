Man hit on head and robbed in Kettering

A man was hit and robbed as he walked home in Kettering.

The incident took place in Edmund Street between 10.55pm and 11.05pm on Friday, February 8.

The victim was walking home when he was struck on the head from behind with an unknown object.

He felt someone reach into his pocket and saw two people running off.

He found that cash had been taken.

Two men, aged 28 and 37 and both from Kettering, were arrested on suspicion of robbery have been released on bail.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.