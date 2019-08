Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Kettering's town centre.

A man was hit by a car in Gold Street, near Boots, just after 1pm today (Tuesday).

The scene of the crash.

A police spokesman said the victim has suffered "serious leg injuries".

A nearby shopkeeper said he heard a "loud bang" and "lots of screaming". The victim is understood to be in his 50s.

Police and paramedics are at the scene and the air ambulance has also landed in the Meadow Road park.