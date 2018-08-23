Man found with head injury in Northampton street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with a head injury in The Mounts.

The man was found injured in Louise Road shortly before 9pm on Saturday, July 21, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Officers believe he may have been the victim of an assault and are trying to establish what happened and how his injuries were caused.

It is believed the man entered Louise Road from the Bailiff Street end.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area on that Saturday evening and may have witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone who has any information about what may have happened, to contact police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.