Man exposes himself to woman on Wellingborough footpath

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure in Constable Drive, Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 9.20am on Tuesday, August 7, when a woman was walking her two dogs along the footpath that comes off Lowry Close and Valley Close.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Halfway up the footpath she was confronted by a man who exposed himself to her and beckoned her to approach him.

“The woman quickly made off.”

The offender is described as a white man in his 30s, about 6ft 1in, of stocky build, with short, dark spiky hair and he wore a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the indecent exposure can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.