Man exposes himself to girls in Corby

Police are looking for witnesses after a man exposed himself in Corby.

The incident happened at about 8am on Monday, July 2, when a 15-year-old girl and her sister were walking along the Kingswood side of Danesholme Road.

A man, standing in a clearing by the entrance to the woodland, was exposing himself.

He is described as dual heritage, 5ft 8in, in his 20s and of medium build.

He had black hair and goatee, and was wearing a grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.