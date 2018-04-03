Man dies and five injured in A605 crash near Oundle

A 23-year-old man has died following a crash involving three vehicles near Oundle.

The fatal collision happened at about 6.05pm yesterday (Monday) on the A605 at Oundle when, for reasons unknown, a silver Ford Fiesta, travelling north, was in collision with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was declared dead at the scene.

Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries, one potentially life-threatening.

The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.