A man has died following a collision in Loddington Road, Cransley, at about 12.30pm yesterday (Monday).

The grey Ford Focus was heading towards the village of Broughton, when for unknown reasons, the car left the road to the offside.

It mounted the kerb and struck the bridge parapet before coming to rest on the verge.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit at Northants Police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.