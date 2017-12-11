Man dies after crash between Kettering and Corby

A 24-year-old man died after a crash between Kettering and Corby at the weekend.

The incident took place shortly before 2pm on Saturday (December 9) on the A43, between Weekley Wood Avenue and the North Kettering Business Park.

The man from Kettering, who was driving a blue Mazda RX-7, was travelling northbound towards Corby when he crossed the carriageway.

He crashed into a blue Land Rover Discovery and died.

Two people in the Land Rover, the driver and a passenger, were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for several hours.

Witnesses should call police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174675.