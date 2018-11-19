Man charged with kidnap after woman was bundled into car and sexually assaulted in Daventry

A 28-year-old man has been charged with kidnap and rape following an incident in Daventry earlier this month.

Anthony Carey, 28, of Watling Street, Weedon Bec, has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of kidnap and one count of ABH after an incident near Brook Street, Daventry, where a man bundled a woman into his car, drove her to a secluded lay-by and raped her.

Today (November 19), Carey appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 19.