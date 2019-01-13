Man charged with Kettering murder

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lithuanian national Juozas Meilunas in Kettering.

Mindaugas Kaminskas, 28, of No Fixed Abode, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 14, charged with murder.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Mr Meilunas, aged 51, was found dead in a flooded flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street just before 6.30pm on December 26.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a head injury and police believed his body had been there for some time.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact detectives working on the case and you can do so by calling them on 101 or alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.