Man charged with GBH after stabbing near Northampton nightclub The Boston

A 22-year-old man has been charged with GBH and remanded in custody after last week's stabbing near The Boston nightclub in Northampton.

Perry Bently, from Isleworth, Hounslow, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

The assault happened in St Katherines Gardens, near The Boston, on August 7

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 11 and was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.

The assault happened in St Katherine’s Gardens, St Katherine’s Street, at about 6.30pm, on Tuesday, August 7.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered stab injuries to his body and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

No further action is being taken in connection with the assault, against two other men, aged 24 and 19, who were also arrested last week.