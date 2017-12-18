Man charged with attempted murder after Rushden stabbing

A man is due in court today after a stabbing in Rushden.

Officers were called to Hove Road at 9.30pm on Friday (December 15) where a 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but is now said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Terry Coleman, 41, of Allen Road, Irthlingborough, been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife and a drugs offence in connection with the incident.

Coleman is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).