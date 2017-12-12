Man charged over Corby rape

A man has been charged with two counts of rape after an incident in Corby.

Florin Daniliuc, 30, of Portree Walk, Corby, faced magistrates in Northampton yesterday (Monday 11).

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Monday, January 8.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the assault took place in the early hours of Saturday, December 2, in the car park and a wooded area next to Corby International Pool.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 17000562602.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Three other men, aged 23, 27 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.